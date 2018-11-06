It's election day in the United States and to mark the occasion, google.com has received a small but important tweak. 'Go Vote' is the simple message, as Google reminds its users of the importance of making your voice heard, regardless of who you support.

The Doodle is set in Google Sans, just like the company's famous logo, and clicking it takes you through to a search on where to go to vote, including a special card where you can enter your address to find out.

So if you want to vote in the US midterms but you're not sure where to go, there's a simple solution (as usual): Google it.