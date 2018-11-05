Every phone has its unique set of potential problems, most of which get fixed over time. Google's latest Pixel 3 and 3 XL aren't without their own issues, and we've decided to make it a bit easier to keep track of those individual bugs and problems and, more importantly, when and if they are fixed. So here's an unofficial list of all the current Pixel 3 and 3XL bugs and issues, as well as steps taken to remedy them.

Each of the items below is a separate issue, most of which we should have more detailed, linked coverage for. Any sub-bullets on the list indicate a response from Google or a fix for the problem.

Fixed/not considered a bug

Stereo speaker imbalance: The Pixel 3 XL suffers from extreme stereo imbalance on its front-facing speakers. Status: "Feature, not a bug." Google says this is "by design."

The Pixel 3 XL suffers from extreme stereo imbalance on its front-facing speakers. Poor audio quality in video recordings: Audio recorded in video is of substantially lower quality than other recent phones, and previous Pixels (affects 3 and 3 XL). Status: "Feature, not a bug." Google "specifically designed" for this performance, though it could change things in the future based on feedback. A workaround via AR video has also been discovered.

Audio recorded in video is of substantially lower quality than other recent phones, and previous Pixels (affects 3 and 3 XL). Verizon Pixels SIM locked: Verizon is SIM-locking Pixel 3s, including those sold at Best Buy, in violation of its FCC agreement (affects 3 and 3 XL). Status: Resolved - for now. Temporary unlocks are being rolled out, as Verizon reassesses implementing them again in the future.

Verizon is SIM-locking Pixel 3s, including those sold at Best Buy, in violation of its FCC agreement (affects 3 and 3 XL). Slow wireless charging shows as "fast": The Pixel 3 and 3 XL only wirelessly fast charge on the Pixel Stand (for now), but still display text on slow wireless chargers saying they're charging rapidly when they are, in fact, not. Status: Resolved. November's security patch fixed this issue, and the phones now correctly show that they are charging slowly on non-Pixel Stand wireless chargers.

The Pixel 3 and 3 XL only wirelessly fast charge on the Pixel Stand (for now), but still display text on slow wireless chargers saying they're charging rapidly when they are, in fact, not.

Fix incoming

Unresolved/no comment/no fix

Buzzing/distorted 3 XL speakers: There are complaints of buzzing and distorted speakers on Pixel 3 XL Status: Comment requested. To date, Google has not provided an official response to this issue that we are aware of.

There are complaints of buzzing and distorted speakers on Pixel 3 XL Clicking noise on phone calls: Some complain of clicking noises from the 3 XL's top speakers while in a call, similar to the issue experienced by last year's Pixel 2. Status: Unknown. Coverage of this issue to date has been limited, and we have not yet requested comment from Google.

Some complain of clicking noises from the 3 XL's top speakers while in a call, similar to the issue experienced by last year's Pixel 2. Pixel Stand photo frame mode bugged: The Pixel Stand's photo frame mode just doesn't seem to work at all for many users. An Assistant setup bug in the Pixel Stand first launch could be to blame. Status: Comment requested. To date, Google has not provided an official response to this issue that we are aware of.

The Pixel Stand's photo frame mode just doesn't seem to work at all for many users. An Assistant setup bug in the Pixel Stand first launch could be to blame.

In many cases, we don't know if issues are able to be fixed via updates, or if they're symptoms of a deeper problem that can't be solved via software, but whatever the case, we'll be sure to update our coverage as new statements and solutions are provided.