Believe it or not, it's just two weeks and change until Thanksgiving — and more to the point, Black Friday. Target's ad is out, and the retailer has got some solid deals on Google goods: $50 off the Home and Home Hub, plus money off the Google Home Mini and both Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra.



It seemed obvious Google's new Home Hub would be discounted for the holiday season, and those who waited will be rewarded. Target will have the smart display for $99 on November 23, a hearty discount of 33 percent. Likewise, the screenless Google Home will be $50 off, too, at $79. If you're looking for something smaller, the Home Mini will be half off at $25.

Both the Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra will be on sale, as well. At $10 off, the regular version will be in stocking-stuffer territory for $25, and you can save $15 on the Ultra, which will go for $49.

The thought of battling crowds on a full stomach may be nauseating, but these prices might be worth it to you. Plan accordingly, though; like most Black Friday bargains, all these deals are first come, first served. You can check these (plus plenty of non-Google deals) out in Target's Black Friday ad now.