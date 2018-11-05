One of the best benefits to owning Google's hardware is the regular monthly updates, which deliver both bug fixes and security patches at a predictable schedule. Like clockwork, Google has just pushed out its November OTA files and Factory Images for Pixel and currently supported Nexus devices — or, at least, for most of them. Unfortunately, functional patches this month don't seem to include fixes for any of the recent Pixel 3 issues just yet. (Update: Looks like one fix was silently included.)

At the time of writing, neither of the original 2016 Pixels have downloads posted either, so it might be a short wait until those older phones see November's update.

The month's Pixel functional patches.

Pixel functional patches this month target notification stability, picture-in-picture performance, and key generation requests for Strongbox, with a handful of other Pixel-specific hardware security fixes. General security patches include fixes for a few particularly critical and high severity vulnerabilities, most of which deal with arbitrary code execution via a variety of means, plus a pile of Qualcomm-specific closed source security fixes.

Updated build numbers for devices with November's update are as follows:

  • Pixel 3, 3XL, 2, 2XL: PQ1A.181105.017.A1
  • Pixel C: OPM8.181105.002
  • Nexus 6P, 5X: OPM7.181105.004

The OTA itself isn't actually rolling out via the traditional means just yet according to our own phones, but the intrepid can sideload the update via ADB easily enough.