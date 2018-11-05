Yes, Barnes & Noble is still selling Nook devices. It can be easy to forget since you hear about the Nook so rarely, but the company is rolling out a new one just in time for the holiday season. Unlike past Nook tablets, this one isn't a re-branded Samsung tablet—it's just the Nook Tablet 10.1.

Presumably, this is a white label Android tablet customized for Barnes & Noble, but we don't have detailed specs to fully assess the hardware. The 10.1-inch display is listed as 1920 x 2000, but I assume they meant 1920 x 1200. There's 32GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot and front/rear 2MP cameras. We don't have the SoC, RAM, or even the battery capacity.

This is a full Android tablet with the Play Store and all the Google services you'd expect. Although, we don't know what version of Android it runs. Maybe Oreo, if you're lucky. Barnes & Noble just hopes you'll use it for reading books with the bundled Nook client; Android is a means to an end.

Android tablets in general aren't very popular right now, but a Nook Android tablet? That's going to be a tough sell this holiday season. The tablet by itself will run you $129.99. You can pre-order now (not that you should), and it ships on November 14th. Barnes & Noble will also sell a keyboard and charging dock for the tablet, but we don't have pricing on those yet.