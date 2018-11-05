HMD Global has been responsible for some of the best budget phones of the last two years, and the Nokia 6.1 is no exception. Right now, you can get (arguably) the best cheap phone of the year for just $199.99 on Amazon, almost $70 less than $269 normal price.

Since it's an Android One device, you get platform updates guaranteed for two years along with a clean UI and no bloatware. The Nokia 6.1 features a 5.5" FHD IPS LCD display and is powered by a Snapdragon 630 chip. There's a 16MP camera on the back and an 8MP sensor on the front.

The model on offer in this deal is black with copper with accents, and it comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. If that's not enough, you can always add a cheap microSD card for more space. We've previously seen the Nokia 6.1 for as low as $229 — so this represents a further saving of $30 and makes it even easier to recommend, especially now that Android 9 Pie is rolling out to it.