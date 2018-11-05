The cycle of monthly security updates continues. As expected, Essential has just pushed out its November patch OTA on the same day as Google. There is a twist this time around, though: Essential's changelog includes notes that reveal the Audio Adapter HD could be coming soon.
Your November software release is here. Check your Essential Phone for the update! pic.twitter.com/xVsgnLUDNz
— Essential (@essential) November 5, 2018
The company revealed the existence of the audio adapter all the way back in June, but since then it's been strangely silent on the subject. It could have to do with the lawsuit it previously faced over its modular accessory tech, or simply a result of the company's ongoing issues. Whatever caused the delay, the explicit mention in the changelog certainly implies it's going to end soon.
The OTA is rolling out as we speak, and I was just able to pull it down on my own phone. In case you can't see the update yourself (or you need separate images for root-related reasons), downloads for both the OTA and full factory image are also available over here on Reddit.
Comments