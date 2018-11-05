Everyone likes free money, and you can maybe get some of that right now in the Play Store client on your phone. We've gotten numerous reports of a free credit offer appearing in the store, and some AP staffers have seen it themselves. So, what are you waiting for?

To check if you've got the credit, just open the Play Store and scroll down just past the first block of app suggestions. You might see a banner offering a $2, $3 or $5 credit. So far, it looks like select users get a $3 or $5 credit just because. Meanwhile, everyone (or almost everyone) who bought a Pixel 3 or 3 XL receives a $2 credit. You need to use the Play Store client on the Pixel to claim, of course.

The credit goes into your Google Play balance for use on any app or game. The non-Pixel credits expire in two years, but you can't use them on in-app subscriptions. The Pixel credits are only good for the rest of the month. As with all things Google, it's possible this is US-only.