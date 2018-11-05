As much as we like it, there's no escaping the fact that the $800-plus Pixel 3 is pricey. Bundles can help take the sting out of that sticker shock, though, especially when the freebie is a high-quality product. Right now, Best Buy is including just such a quality item: the Nest Cam is free with any Pixel 3 or 3 XL purchased and activated on Verizon.

On its own, the Nest Cam is $199.99, so if you want both a Pixel 3 and a security camera, you're saving a considerable chunk of change by bundling. The Nest Cam provides all the bells and whistles you'd expect from an indoor security camera in its price range: 1080p recording with night vision, live streaming to your smartphone (your new Pixel 3!), optional alerts for motion detection, the whole nine.

Adding a Pixel 3 to your cart automatically adds a Nest Cam, too, but according to the deals terms, getting the camera requires "qualified activation on Verizon." So it seems if you're looking to use the phone on another network, you're out of luck. Still, if you're already on Verizon (or willing to switch) and you're interested in both the Pixel 3 and the Nest Cam, it's hard to go wrong here.