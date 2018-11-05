As home security systems continue to become more affordable and accessible, two of the best single-camera options out there have just dropped to under $100, representing excellent deals for both.

The Arlo Q usually retails for $219.99 so you'll be saving $120 if you plump for this option. It's available from both Amazon and Best Buy at the discounted price. It offers 1080p recording, two-way audio, and can be controlled via Amazon's Alexa.

Logitech's first-generation Circle camera is $97.50 right now on Amazon, $102.49 off its regular $199.99 price. Its specs are much the same, giving you HD video, two-way audio, and Alexa integration. However, unlike the Arlo Q, it is battery-powered, so you can move it around.