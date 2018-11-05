Article Contents
Another week has begun and November is already off to a solid start. Deals are beginning to pour in and they will continue to do (in ever increasing numbers) as the days go by. Today's list of app sales is reflective of this. As an added bonus, the scales have tipped toward the free side this time around — that doesn't happen too often. Anyway, take a look through what's on offer.
Free
Apps
- Do Not Disturb - Silent Mode Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- JPEG Optimizer PRO with PDF support $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Face Animator - Photo Deformer Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- readAR - augmented reality reading experience $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- English Test / English Tests $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pro Card Counting Academy $6.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dr. Cooler - Phone & Tablet Cooler $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Game Calculator KOA $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sarathi $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Spacewatch - A Solar System Explorer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Speccy Spectrum Analyzer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- voice recorder pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Card Counting Simulator LITE $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- ChatAdda $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- DayGram - One line a day Diary $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Iconic: logo maker, icon designer & button creator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- SkanApp hands-free PDF scanner $19.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- CastBack Plus (Podcast Player) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- CPU Identifier Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Colors Lab $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cymetry: Learn High-school Mathematics $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Simple Draw Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Simple File Manager Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Simple Gallery Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Crazy Tap Chef VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Fantasy Tales VIP - Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Toppl. $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Quik: Gravity Flip Platformer $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Cartoon Dungeon VIP : Age of cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- God of Attack VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- [VIP] 2048 Bunny Maker - bunny city building $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Hello Summer Beach VR $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Demong Hunter VIP - Action RPG $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Word Connect PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Artists Kids Coloring Book $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Kingdom Defense 2: Empire Warriors - Tower defense $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Farm and Click - Idle Farming Clicker PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Guess & Find PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heroes of Magic: Card Battle RPG PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Alien Jungle 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Mi Ui 10 Black UX - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Mi Ui 10 Dark UX - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Mi Ui 10 Light UX - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Egypt 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Peppo Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pixel Oreo 3D - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- P Icon Pack for Pixel $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Auto Solid Colors Wallpapers Maker 11.11 Sales $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mystic Portal $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- 3D/4D HyperCube Color Style $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 3D Maple Leaves Wallpaper $2.90 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Blex UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sirocco $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Black & White HD -Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Plax - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Diffuser Calculator $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Horizontal curve $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Nano Teleprompter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Super-Sume Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bandacam the professional Black & White Camera $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Delivery Tip Tracker Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- eTOM Certification Guide $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- LiquidPlayer Pro - music,equalizer,mp3,radio,3D $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Reminder Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Auto-Data.net PRO $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Graphing Calculator $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- MTG Epic Life Counter $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WIFI ON/OFF Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Car Expenses Pro (Manager) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Forex Signals Pro | Tutorials | Tricks $12.99 -> $8.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fuel Manager Pro (Consumption) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WWW Notifier Pro - Website change detection $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Deluxe Track&Field $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Gold Rush! Anniversary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn to read - Crack the Reading Code $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Memo Box - Memory game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Rainbow Dash $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Natural Soccer - Fun Arcade Football Game $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Potato Thriller $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Swordbreaker The Game. Text quest $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Note Fighter Unlimited $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Autumn Maple Leaves 3D $2.90 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dominion Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lai - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
