They grow up so fast, don't they? It's hard to believe, but today marks the 11th anniversary of the first Android beta. If you thought the 5th of November was only important because of Guy Fawkes and the Gunpowder Plot, think again — the first public launch of Android is what makes today special.

Of course, the official release didn't happen until nearly a year later when, on September 23 2008, Android version 1.0 became commercially available on the HTC Dream. But today is widely considered Android's birthday, so let's all raise a glass and fumble through a tone-deaf rendition of everyone's least favorite song.

It wasn't until version 1.5 Cupcake when dessert-themed codenames started, but that doesn't make us any less nostalgic about those early versions. I didn't really experience Android in any real sense until much later on, so this run-through of the first five years comes in pretty handy — check it out for a nice trip down memory lane. This look at the most important handsets of the first 10 years is also a good read.