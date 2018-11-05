Last week, we saw some leaked images of purported Asus ZenFone 6 prototypes with various designs. The most interesting (or most alarming, depending on your outlook) showed a notch way over on the right side of the display. We didn't think much of it at the time since the authenticity couldn't be verified, but a new leak suggests that this could indeed be the real deal.

Italian site HDblog.it has posted numerous photos of what it believes to be the final Asus ZenFone 6 design that will be announced at MWC 2019 in Barcelona. It's clearly an early prototype, as you can see the build quality is far from stellar, but it looks to be in fully working order — next to a ZenFone 5Z for reference.

On the front, we can see a notch on the right with just the icon and percentage for battery between it and the side. There's also an earpiece integrated into the top bezel, and down the bottom, we see there's still a substantial chin. Round the back, there appears to be a dual camera module and a fingerprint scanner. To add further credence to this leak, the same source also posted the below video.

While we can't be sure this is the final design, it's certainly a thing — and it even has a headphone jack. There's plenty of time until MWC at the end of February, so I'm sure we'll hear more about it between now and then. If you were hoping the notch trend might have died out by next year, it seems that may not be the case — they're just going to throw symmetry out the window to agitate us even further.