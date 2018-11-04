Do you remember the Samsung Galaxy Camera? It was essentially a Galaxy S3 with a larger 21x optical zoom lens. While many saw it as a pointless product, especially since it didn't compete with DSLRs or mirrorless cameras, Samsung was definitely on to something. The recently-announced 'YN450' from Chinese tech firm Yongnuo could be considered a spiritual successor — it's a full-featured mirrorless camera with Android.

Yongnu says the device uses a 16MP Four Thirds sensor, capable of shooting 4K video at 30FPS. It's apparently compatible with all Canon EF lenses, so this will mostly appeal to photographers already in the Canon ecosystem. Other specifications include a 5-inch 1080p screen, Android 7.1 Nougat, stereo microphones, a 4,000mAh battery, and a headphone jack.

Pricing and availability are unknown right now. I can definitely think of a few advantages to a mirrorless camera running Android; photos could automatically backup to Dropbox/Google Photos/Adobe Lightroom, for example. It would also make sharing photos to social media much simpler, since you wouldn't need to transfer images to a phone or computer first.