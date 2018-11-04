Last month, Motorola announced two new Android One devices for international markets — the Moto One and One Power. Both phones look remarkably like the iPhone X, and both have three years of promised security updates. It seemed unlikely that either phone would ever be officially sold in the United States, but Motorola has announced that the regular Moto One will be available from Best Buy on November 9th.

The model coming to the US is equipped with a Snapdragon 625 processor, a 5.9-inch 720 x 1520 LCD screen, 4GB RAM, a 3,000mAh battery, and 64GB of expandable storage. Unfortunately, it still ships with Android 8.0 Oreo, but updates to Pie and Android Q are planned. To make matters worse, the Moto One only works on GSM networks, even though most of the company's other devices are compatible with both GSM and CDMA carriers (even the sub-$100 Moto E5).

The Moto One will cost $399 in the US, which doesn't seem like a great price. For $50 less, you could get a Nokia 7.1, which has a better processor and higher-resolution screen. If you really want to buy one, the Moto One will be sold exclusively from Best Buy starting on November 9th, and select retail locations will have them on November 11th.