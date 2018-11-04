The Koogeek Dimmable Smart LED Light Strip is an affordable option for anyone that is looking to add some ambient lighting to their TV or PC monitor. It offers 16 million colors, is easily powered by USB, and is compatible with a plethora of smart speakers and assistants. So if you are looking for a powerful and accessible light strip that won't break the bank, look no further than the Koogeek Dimmable Smart LED Light Strip.

What makes this light strip so useful is the fact that it is compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa, and the Apple HomeKit. So no matter what type of smart speaker/assistant you use, you're going to be covered. The strip is simple to set up and can be remotely controlled from any smartphone. Best of all, you can sync all of your settings and then share them across all of your devices, so you won't have to worry about a lengthy setup process. Plus the entire strip is waterproof, and it's flexible enough to fit just about any shape you would require. So no matter where you want to place the strip, it will fit and function properly.

The Koogeek Dimmable Smart LED Light Strip normally retails for $41.99, but if you want to purchase one at a discounted price right now, we have an exclusive coupon available. Just use the code RN8HC7YS when checking out through Amazon to receive 30% off the regular price, which brings the cost down to $29.39. This code is good from 11/01/18 - 11/11/18.

