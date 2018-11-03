Earlier this year, it was rumored that Spotify would arrive in MENA (Middle East and North Africa) sometime in Q4 2018. It seems the speculation was true, as Spotify has now launched in a handful of MENA countries — but only to those with invites.

Spotify now appears to be live in Lebanon, Jordan, UAE, KSA, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, and Algeria. Some of the missing countries include Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Lybia, and Mauritania. For the moment, an invitation is required to sign up.

Spotify will have plenty of competition in these new markets. Anghami, a regional streaming service based in Lebanon, already has over 55 million users. Deezer is also available in several MENA countries, as is Huawei's streaming service.