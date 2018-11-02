Every phone has its unique set of potential problems, most of which get fixed over time. Google's latest Pixel 3 and 3 XL aren't without their own issues, and we've decided to make it a bit easier to keep track of those individual bugs and problems and, more importantly, when and if they are fixed. So here's an unofficial list of all the current Pixel 3 and 3XL bugs and issues, as well as steps taken to remedy them.

Each of the items below is a separate issue, most of which we should have more detailed, linked coverage for. Any sub-bullets on the list indicate a response from Google or a fix for the problem.

Fixed/not considered a bug

The Pixel 3 XL suffers from extreme stereo imbalance on its front-facing speakers. Status: "Feature, not a bug." Google says this is "by design."

Audio recorded in video is of substantially lower quality than other recent phones, and previous Pixels (affects 3 and 3 XL). Status: "Feature, not a bug." Google "specifically designed" for this performance, though it could change things in the future based on feedback. A workaround via AR video has also been discovered.

Verizon is SIM-locking Pixel 3s, including those sold at Best Buy, in violation of its FCC agreement (affects 3 and 3 XL). Status: Resolved - for now. Temporary unlocks are being rolled out, as Verizon reassesses implementing them again in the future.



Fix incoming

The Pixel 3 XL has a bug that can show two notches at once. Status: Resolution incoming. Google says a fix is "coming soon."

Photos on many phones, including Pixels, don't always save (affects 3 and 3XL). Status: Resolution incoming. A software update in the coming weeks should fix things.



Unresolved/no comment/no fix

There are complaints of buzzing and distorted speakers on Pixel 3 XL Status: Comment requested. To date, Google has not provided an official response to this issue that we are aware of.

The Pixel 3 and 3 XL have a memory management issue, with apps being killed after 3-4 for many, and Spotify dies while taking photos. Status: Comment requested. To date, Google has not provided an official response to this issue that we are aware of.

Some complain of clicking noises from the 3 XL's top speakers while in a call, similar to the issue experienced by last year's Pixel 2. Status: Unknown. Coverage of this issue to date has been limited, and we have not yet requested comment from Google.

The Pixel Stand's photo frame mode just doesn't seem to work at all for many users. An Assistant setup bug in the Pixel Stand first launch could be to blame. Status: Comment requested. To date, Google has not provided an official response to this issue that we are aware of.



In many cases, we don't know if issues are able to be fixed via updates, or if they're symptoms of a deeper problem that can't be solved via software, but whatever the case, we'll be sure to update our coverage as new statements and solutions are provided.