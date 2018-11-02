Sega's Football Manager 2019 Mobile and Football Manager 2019 Touch have both landed on the Google Play Store. These management sims bring along plenty of new enhancements, but of course, you can still expect to find everyone's favorite soccer management simulation gameplay.
If you are confused by the two similar titles, allow me to fill you in. Football Manager 2019 Mobile is the mobile version of the PC and console experience, and it offers the full-fledged game in the palm of your hand. Football Manager 2019 Touch takes a different approach. It is a slimmed down version with simplified mechanics, and it's more geared towards a touch experience for larger screens like tablets. So whether you are looking for a hardcore soccer management sim, or something a little easier to pick up, Sega has you covered, albeit, somewhat confusingly.
Football Manager 2019 Mobile is, of course, the latest iteration of the mainline series that contains the most recent updates for the 2018/19 season. The gameplay is still pretty much the same, though there are a few new additions, such as new destinations, new leagues and licenses, a new customizable training system, fully-customizable squad numbering, and a refreshed user interface.
You can pick up Football Manager 2019 Mobile for $8.99, though there are also in-app purchases included with the title that range from $0.99 - $14.99 per item.
As I mentioned above, Football Manager 2019 Touch is a more streamlined version of the soccer management sim. It is also tuned more for larger screens like tablets. If you are wondering what's different from last year's release, there are actually quite a few changes to be found. The new manager inductions allow less experienced players to get to grips with different responsibilities, which is very helpful. Plus you can expect to find new tactical pre-sets, the additions of the top two divisions of German football, a revamped training module, and a refreshed UI.
You can grab Football Manager 2019 Touch off the Play Store for $19.99, but it does contain in-app purchases that range from $0.99 - $6.99 per item.
All in all, I'm sure every soccer fan out there is excited to see Sega's yearly updates to its Football Manager titles on mobile. Slight tweaks and improvements are always welcome additions, and it would appear that both titles offer a more polished user experience than the year before. While they are both somewhat pricey and bring with them more than a few IAPs, I'm sure most sports fans are used to this type of monetization, and will hardly mind. So if you are looking to get your soccer management fix for the 2018/19 season, Sega has you covered.
