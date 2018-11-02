For “Always On” Consumers, the Always Connected Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 (LTE)

By Alanna Cotton, SVP and GM of Mobile Computing and Enhancements, Samsung Electronics America

People who never stop moving need technology that not only matches their pace, but also magnifies their effort. They need a laptop that goes where they go, and keeps them connected and productive. At Samsung, we believe they deserve their choice of device that suits them best.

Instead of one-size-fits-all, we take a different approach—creating a range of devices to meet the needs of different consumers. We offer super-powerful, top-tier laptops and tablets. And we also bring premium features down to more affordable price points. Whether a consumer prefers Windows, Android, or Chrome OS, we want to make sure Samsung has the device that helps users get more out of their life and work.

Looking out at the PC market right now, we see that demand for Chrome OS continues to grow. Consumers value having a laptop that boots up practically instantly, it has antivirus built-in and gets users right into the internet-based apps and services they rely on the most. It’s how they connect with friends, stream songs and videos, create, edit, and save their work in the cloud.

Today, a rising generation is taking this operating system with them from the lecture hall into their homes, offices and the rest of their lives. Whether they’re on a work trip or traveling the world, they should be able to stay securely connected from wherever they are. And now, they can.

Introducing the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 (LTE). With it, we’re delivering a premium Chromebook, at a competitive price point that addresses the need for on-the-go internet connectivity. The lightweight 2-in-1 Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 (LTE) helps consumers get more done anywhere, anytime, without having to search for Wi-Fi.

The range of technologies that went into creating the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 (LTE) are not only from Samsung, but also from Google and Intel.

“We built Chrome OS to provide faster, simpler and more secure computing for everyone,” Kan Liu, Senior Director of Product, Chrome OS, Google added. “With the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 (LTE), users have one device they can use for work and play, wherever they are.”

“People demand their devices match their level of always-on performance in order to achieve, contribute and be their best,” said Josh Newman, general manager of Mobile PC Segments, Intel Client Computing Group. “Samsung’s new Chromebook Plus V2 (LTE) device meets this expectation with style by fusing Samsung design ingenuity and Google’s beloved OS with Intel processors and Intel LTE connectivity.”

Samsung brought it all together with lightweight, durable design and a premium look and feel—as well as the built-in pen and two cameras—so users can slip the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 (LTE) into their bag, bring it out in their most important meetings, and use it for the most important things they want to accomplish in their day.

When innovation powerhouses come together, as Samsung, Google, and Intel have many times over many years, we’re able to meet consumers’ needs in ways we haven’t been able to before. With the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 (LTE), we’re bringing to market a premium device at an affordable price. Fittingly, it’s one that will help consumers do things they weren’t able to do before—to connect their primary devices, such as Chromebooks, wherever and whenever.

The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 (LTE) will be available for $599.99 starting November 2, 2018 at Samsung.com. It will also be available Best Buy and Verizon.