BlizzCon 2018 is in full swing, and Blizzard has just revealed the latest entry into the Diablo series. The new game, which is coming soon, is called Diablo Immortal, and it's is an MMO set to take place between Diablo II: Lord of Destruction and Diablo III. So, why are we mentioning it? Turns out, it's coming to Android.
For those that just want to cut to the pretty chase, Blizzard has put together a super cinematic trailer, with the company's usual insane production values:
A gameplay trailer was also posted to the new Play Store listing, which appears to show off in-game graphics, and they seem pretty decent.
Details, at this point, are admittedly sparse, but Blizzard has revealed the basics of the plot, classes, and overall gameplay.
At the end of Diablo 2 the Worldstone was broken into pieces by the Archangel Tyrael, but apparently the fragments still have enough of a funk for nefarious interests to want to use them to bring back Diablo/Al'Diabolos/The Lord of Terror/the bad guy from Diablo II. That bad juju also results in Sanctuary (read: the world in Diablo) being subject to invasion, and that means it's probably up to you to do... stuff.
From the description of location names, it sounds like you'll be headed to some of the same places you may have previously visited in Diablo 2 and 3, as well as some entirely new spots.
When it comes to gameplay, we know there will be six classes in total: barbarian, monk, wizard, crusader, demon hunter, and necromancer. Details for exactly how each works and the abilities they use are up at the Diablo Immortal site. The big baddie this time around is Skarn, Herald of Terror, though there are presumably plenty of smaller antagonists about. Many of the same enemies from other Diablo games will be present. And, of course, it's an MMO, so you'll be able to recruit others as you band together to fight.
As a smartphone game, expect a different set of controls compared to previous entries in the Diablo series, though Blizzard thinks it's come up with a set that feel "completely natural, intuitive, and fun." Blizzard isn't making the game alone, either. It has teamed up with NetEase, its frequent Chinese partner for services and games — which could mean Diablo Immortal is also coming to China, though the partnership could simply be a result of the company's experience porting PC titles to mobile.
Pre-registration is open on the Play Store already, and interested parties are invited to check back in at the Diablo Immortal site as new information is forthcoming. So far, there doesn't appear to be any release date set.
Press Release
IRVINE, Calif.—November 2, 2018—Blizzard Entertainment today unveiled the next game in the storied Diablo® franchise, Diablo Immortal™, a mobile massively multiplayer online action–role-playing game for Android™ and iOS devices. For the first time ever, Diablo players will be able to answer the call to battle on their phones.Six iconic and highly customizable Diablo character classes will be available in Diablo Immortal—Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, and Wizard—each with new powers and abilities, with more playable classes planned for future updates. Designed to be a living, breathing, and constantly evolving experience, Diablo Immortal will regularly introduce new storylines, new playable character classes, new loot, and all-new challenges—which you can face side-by-side with your friends . . . or foolishly choose to confront on your own.Players will have many opportunities to meet and socialize with other demon slayers while wandering the wilds of Sanctuary, or while conducting less-dangerous business—like upgrading gear, crafting items, or forming groups before setting off on their next adventure—in the city of Westmarch, Diablo Immortal’s sprawling central hub.In their quest to cleanse Sanctuary, players will embark on all manner of thrilling expeditions, including taking part in dynamic events across unique public zones, and hacking and slashing their way through instanced dungeons. From the peaceful town of Wortham to the ancient Library of Zoltun Kulle to the suffocating jungle island of Bilefen, players will explore familiar vistas and until-now undiscovered corners of Sanctuary.
Diablo Immortal is co-developed by Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase, who in addition to having developed some of the most successful mobile games in history, has been a longtime partner of Blizzard in China.“Diablo Immortal takes the series’ dark, gothic fantasy world of Sanctuary and inimitable Diablo gameplay, and puts it in your pocket,” said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “With their incredible passion for Diablo and proven mobile expertise, the development team has spawned an ultra-responsive and breathtakingly beautiful mobile game, and we can’t wait for players to get their hands on it.”The transition from mouse-and-keyboard or controller to mobile touchscreen device was designed to feel completely natural, intuitive, and fun in Diablo Immortal. Directional controls make it easy to move heroes around the world, and activating a skill is as easy as holding a thumb down on a skill to aim, then releasing it to unleash hell on your foes. And reinforcements are always only a tap away thanks to the native Blizzard Battle.net® UI designed specifically for Diablo Immortal, which allows you to chat and form groups with ease in the middle of the most frantic battle.This new chapter of the blockbuster Diablo saga takes place between the end of Diablo II: Lord of Destruction® and the beginning of Diablo III.Leading the invasion of Sanctuary is the demon known as Skarn, Herald of Terror—Diablo’s most powerful lieutenant—who now rallies a new demonic army. Skarn intends to gather the fragments of the corrupted Worldstone and use them to resurrect Diablo.Those eager to join the fight are encouraged to visit http://www.diabloimmortal.com to pre-register for special rewards and be among the first to experience Diablo Immortal. Pre-registered players are eligible to participate in future beta tests and earn in-game rewards, as well as receive news and updates.For screenshots, video, and other media, visit the Blizzard Entertainment press site at http://blizzard.gamespress.com/Diablo-Immortal.
