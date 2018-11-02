BlizzCon 2018 is in full swing, and Blizzard has just revealed the latest entry into the Diablo series. The new game, which is coming soon, is called Diablo Immortal, and it's is an MMO set to take place between Diablo II: Lord of Destruction and Diablo III. So, why are we mentioning it? Turns out, it's coming to Android.

For those that just want to cut to the pretty chase, Blizzard has put together a super cinematic trailer, with the company's usual insane production values:

A gameplay trailer was also posted to the new Play Store listing, which appears to show off in-game graphics, and they seem pretty decent.

Details, at this point, are admittedly sparse, but Blizzard has revealed the basics of the plot, classes, and overall gameplay.

At the end of Diablo 2 the Worldstone was broken into pieces by the Archangel Tyrael, but apparently the fragments still have enough of a funk for nefarious interests to want to use them to bring back Diablo/Al'Diabolos/The Lord of Terror/the bad guy from Diablo II. That bad juju also results in Sanctuary (read: the world in Diablo) being subject to invasion, and that means it's probably up to you to do... stuff.

From the description of location names, it sounds like you'll be headed to some of the same places you may have previously visited in Diablo 2 and 3, as well as some entirely new spots.

When it comes to gameplay, we know there will be six classes in total: barbarian, monk, wizard, crusader, demon hunter, and necromancer. Details for exactly how each works and the abilities they use are up at the Diablo Immortal site. The big baddie this time around is Skarn, Herald of Terror, though there are presumably plenty of smaller antagonists about. Many of the same enemies from other Diablo games will be present. And, of course, it's an MMO, so you'll be able to recruit others as you band together to fight.

As a smartphone game, expect a different set of controls compared to previous entries in the Diablo series, though Blizzard thinks it's come up with a set that feel "completely natural, intuitive, and fun." Blizzard isn't making the game alone, either. It has teamed up with NetEase, its frequent Chinese partner for services and games — which could mean Diablo Immortal is also coming to China, though the partnership could simply be a result of the company's experience porting PC titles to mobile.

Pre-registration is open on the Play Store already, and interested parties are invited to check back in at the Diablo Immortal site as new information is forthcoming. So far, there doesn't appear to be any release date set.