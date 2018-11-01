Project Fi's been around for three-and-a-half years now, meaning it's not really a "project" anymore. It looks like Google may be agreeing with that sentiment, given that one redditor reportedly received this pamphlet with an unannounced "Google Fi" name and a new logo inside his/her Pixel 3 box alongside one with the current branding.

We've been wondering for some time when Google would drop the "Project" from "Project Fi," and it looks like that change may be coming very soon. The service now looks to be called "Google Fi," and it comes with a new logo that, from what we can tell, is already proving a bit controversial. Some on the AP team are saying that it looks too much like an "A."

It's probably only a matter of time before Google announces the name change, so say your goodbyes to the Project Fi name while you still can.