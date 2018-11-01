The OnePlus 6T just went on sale today, but its sibling is also getting an update to celebrate. OxygenOS 9.0.2 features several things we've seen in the last couple Open Betas (including the one from earlier this week), including Nightscape, the Assistant power button shortcut, the November security patch, and others.
Here's the changelog for those of you who are interested:
- System
- Brand new navigation gestures
- Improved UI for About phone
- Optimized standby power consumption
- Updated Android security patch to 2018.11
- Added support to launch Google Assistant or other third party assistant app by holding the power button for 0.5 seconds
- General bug fixes and improvements
- Camera
- Added Nightscape
- Added Studio Lighting to enhance face contour
Some of these additions just appeared a few days ago in Open Beta 6 – such as the redesigned About Phone screen and new app-switching gesture – so good on OnePlus for getting them turned around so quickly for the stable branch. The Assistant power button shortcut has been around since Open Beta 3 (mid-September), but it is a pretty good idea for navigation gesture users — simply hold down the power button for half a second to trigger Assistant and three seconds to bring up the power menu to turn off your phone or reboot. It's not a perfect solution, but it works. To activate it, simply go to Settings -> Buttons & gestures and tap the toggle for "Quick activate the assistant app." It also works with other Google Assistant alternatives.
Above: From my OnePlus 6 on Open Beta 6, but you get the idea
In other news, OnePlus further kept to its word when it said that Nightscape, the company's newest low-light/nighttime photography solution that debuted with the 6T, would come to the OnePlus 6 this week. Initially, I figured this meant via the Open Betas, but I was only partially correct. There's even the November security patch in this update. Well done, OnePlus.
The Open Betas are often very far ahead of the stable track, but OxygenOS 9.0.2 is really close to its counterpart. This is where you'd usually hear me speak the wonders of Oxygen Updater if you're anxious to skip the wait for the OTA. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be an option for the foreseeable future, so you'll just have to be patient.
