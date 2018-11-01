Open sales for the OnePlus 6T began at 9am EDT today, so the phone is now available to purchase directly from the company around the world. If you're in the US, you can also pick one up from T-Mobile.

What's more, you can use our referral link to get $20 off an accessory when you buy the 6T (which gives us credit to get more OnePlus things to the AP team). That's practically the full price of a nifty protective case. This should also work in some other regions for discounts in local currencies (£20 in the UK, for example), so give it a try.

In our review, Ryne decided the OnePlus 6T finally qualifies as a flagship phone in its own right, with fewer significant compromises than ever before. Pricing is as follows:

Mirror Black - 6GB/128GB — $549

Mirror Black - 8GB/128GB — $579

Midnight Black - 8GB/128GB — $579

Midnight Black - 8GB/256GB — $629

If you're buying the OnePlus 6T through T-Mobile, you could get up to 50% off when you trade in your current phone, subject to eligibility.