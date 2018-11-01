Google Express has been adding additional retailers to its shopping/delivery service at a breakneck pace, and as we approach the short stretch to Black Friday, deals are starting to trickle out. The latest will net you a 20% discount on certain electronics, up to a $500 maximum. If you're interested, you should act fast, as it's the promo is valid today only.

The requisite coupon code is WISH20, which you'll have to remember to enter at the time of checkout for the 20% discount.

Not all electronics are eligible, and some products have started to sell out, but you can peruse the full list of items the code can be applied to. Some pretty decent deals are included, like a Philips Hue white & Color starter kit, an Acer Chromebook, Belkin WeMo Plugs, and even a Nintendo Switch for just $240 after coupon.

Some other electronics like a handful of vacuum cleaners, headphones, TVs, and laptops are also included in the promotion. Items are selling out quickly, so I would urge you to act fast if anything you'd like is included in the sale, though the terms of the promo do state that other items could be added at any time. Just don't wait too long for a combo, as the code is only good once.