The Xcentz Universal Travel Adapter is a great choice for those of you who frequently travel to many different countries, and want to ensure that you can charge all of your necessary electronics that you bring from home or work.

This universal multi-function travel adapter fits more than 150 countries with US/EU/AU/UK plugs. It includes four USB ports on the side (2.4A Max Per Port, total output 4.8A) that use a double fuse design and an 8-amp fuse built-in for each (that are easily replaced by hand). The device is covered in a soft-touch paint that is resistant to scratching off, and it even contains Xcentz’s smart xPower technology that protects your device from over-current, over-load, short circuits, and high temperatures. To top this off you also receive an 18-month warranty and plenty of friendly customer service, should you ever need it.

The Xcentz Universal Travel Adapter normally retails for $18.99, but if you want to purchase one at a discounted price right now, we have an exclusive coupon available. Just use the code CPSVOB2I when checking out through Amazon to receive 50% off the regular price, which brings the cost down to $8.99. This code is good from 10/24/18 - 11/30/18.

