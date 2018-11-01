Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got a delightful run 'n gun platformer, a beautiful indie puzzler that's all about death, a casual skateboard flipping game, Gameloft's upcoming dance battler, an interesting take on the classic Snake gameplay formula, and a drop-dead gorgeous shoot 'em up. Without further ado:

Ammo Pigs: Armed and Delicious is a delightful run 'n gun platformer with pixel-based graphics and plenty of destructive action. The controls take a little getting used to as they are fixed on the screen, but they are manageable. So if you are looking for a new platformer to make your way through, Ammo Pigs makes for a solid choice.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Persephone

Imagine a puzzle game where death isn't the end, but a mechanic that's used to solve each puzzle. Well, that's exactly what you get with Plug in Digital's latest release Persephone. The first thing you'll notice is that this has very pleasant graphics, and considering that you have five separate environments to explore, you can expect the puzzle-filled gameplay to stay fresh thanks to the continually evolving scenery. There's a total of sixty puzzles to solve, and it's up to you to choose where and when you should die to progress through them all. Oh, and if you'd like to try the game for free, there is a lite version available.

Monetization: $3.90 / no ads / no IAPs

Flippy Skate

If you are looking for a fun little casual game to play, look no further than Ketchapp's Flippy Skate. Your goal is to flip a skateboard as many times as possible, all while landing on numerous half-pipes with the board in the correct position. As you progress, these half-pipes will grow in size, which means you will fly higher and higher in the air, allowing you to flip many more times. Of course, if you misjudge your timing and land on the ramp with the board in the wrong direction, it's game over.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece (single IAP removes ads)

Dance Fight

Dance Fight is the latest release from Gameloft, and it's basically a rhythm game that offers real-time PvP dance battles. You can unlock and recruit plenty of colorful crewmembers for your fledgling dance studio, and each character comes with their own unique set of talents. As you train these dancers, you can also build and upgrade your studio. In the end, your goal is to become the world’s #1 dance crew. Just keep in mind that the title is still in testing, which is probably why the monetization hasn't been turned on yet.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Spiral Rush: a Snake Game

Spiral Rush offers an interesting take on the classic Snake gameplay. Just like in the games of old, you don't want your snake to touch any part of its body, but instead of playing on a square grid, everything in this release is circular. This means you'll have to spiral in circles, hence the title of game. Your goal is to circle around the screen enough times so that a hole on the playfield turns green, and then you'll want to touch it with the tip of your snake to move to the next stage.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

Galaxy Warrior Classic

Galaxy Warrior Classic is a new ad-free version of a solid shoot 'em up that released back in June. You have your choice of two different control schemes, though I find the default one-finger controls work best. The graphics are indeed stellar, which means this is one of the best looking SHMUPS currently on the Play Store. Galaxy Warrior Classic is indeed worth a look if you are a shoot 'em up fan, and if you'd like to give it a try without going out of pocket, make sure to check out the free version.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $29.99

