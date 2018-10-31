Spotify has announced a new promotion for members with family accounts. Starting tomorrow, November 1, the master account holder on any Spotify Premium for Family plan in the United States can get a Google Home Mini for the low low price of zero dollars.

The Google Home Mini's speaker isn't particularly robust, but you can have it play music from Spotify on a paired Bluetooth speaker or any cast-enabled device. And even if you don't have those things, it's hard to quibble with the sound quality of your free smart speaker. Spotify points out that its family plan is for up to six people, and Google Home can recognize up to six voices with Voice Match, providing access to everybody's account. A happy coincidence!

The deal is available to "New and existing Premium for Family plan master account holders" starting tomorrow through the end of the year. I can hear you wondering if you can sign up for a single month of service to get a Home Mini for $15 (you cheapskate), and I'm not sure; the announcement doesn't say much about it. There's sure to be more information available at spotify.com/us/family/ once the promotion actually starts.