Android One devices are rightly expected to get OS updates faster than others, and now the Android 9 Pie final release is ready to go for the Nokia 6.1 — it's starting to roll out to devices today. It's the second Nokia device to get the stable Pie release after the 7 Plus was updated at the end of September.
With the latest major OS version on board, the Nokia 6.1 will have new features such as App Actions, Adaptive Battery, Slices, as well as the much-maligned gesture navigation system that we've seen on Google's Pixel phones. This will add to the already great experience offered by the 6.1, which Jordan called "the best budget phone of the year" in his review.
Given how tied into the Android One program its phones are, it's no surprise that HMD Global is one of the first OEMs to get its Pie release out to users. The Finnish company has also outlined which other devices will be updated soon, with the Nokia 6.1 Plus coming soon after getting the beta earlier this month, and the Nokia 8 and 8 Sirocco due in November.
Press Release
Android 9 Pie™ arrives on Nokia 6.1London, UK, 30 OCTOBER: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones has announced that the Nokia 6.1 will start receiving Android 9 Pie from today* – the second smartphone in the portfolio to receive the latest version of Android less than a month after the update arrived on the Nokia 7.1 plus.Packed with Google’s newest software and building on the features of Android 8.0 Oreo™, Android 9 Pie’s focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning gives owners a more customised and tailored experience.Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 Mobile Platform, the Nokia 6.1 is over 60% faster than its predecessor. Also, now offering enhanced Dual-Sight, ZEISS optics, USB-C fast-charging, Nokia spatial audio and pure, secure and up-to-date Android Oreo™.The Nokia 6.1 has been selected by Google to join the Android One family and therefore users get exclusive access to Apps Actions – a feature only available to Android One and Google Pixel devices. App Actions helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on right away.Now with Android 9 Pie, the Nokia 6.1’s already impressive battery life is further complimented with the introduction of Adaptive Battery, an update that uses deep learning to understand usage patterns and prioritise battery power on the most important apps.Other key features of Android 9
- Slices – Identifies relevant information on favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when needed
- Adaptive Brightness – Automatically adapts phone brightness by learning from interactions with different settings
- New system navigation – Features a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled)
The Nokia 6.1 started getting its Pie update yesterday — OK, great, but what about the other big Pie update set to hit a Nokia phone this month? When we got word of the formal Nokia Pie schedule back at the start of October, the plan was to get updates for both the Nokia 6.1 and the 6.1 Plus out by the end of the month. Would we see that deadline hit?
Sure enough, HMD is making good on its word, and today confirms with us Pie for the 6.1 Plus has begun distribution to users in open markets.
Press Release
It’s raining Pies! Nokia 6.1 Plus upgrades to Android™ 9 Pie
A double portion of Android 9 Pie with Nokia 6.1 and the Nokia 6.1 Plus both upgraded to Android 9 Pie within 24 hours
LONDON, UK, 31 OCTOBER: Just 24 hours after upgrading Nokia 6.1 to Android 9 Pie, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, dished up another serving of the latest OS – this time on Nokia 6.1 Plus. Starting today, Nokia 6.1 Plus users will get upgraded to Android 9 Pie in open markets*.
The Nokia 6.1 Plus reinforced with Android One, is the third Nokia smartphone in the last month to receive Android 9 Pie. The Nokia 6.1 Plus upgrade comes as part of HMD Global’s promise to continue to deliver pure, secure and up-to-date Android. With a clean, fast UI delivering the latest innovation from Google. Furthermore, each Android One Nokia smartphone will receive monthly security updates for a period of three years, and OS updates for two years.
HMD Global, Chief Product Marketing Officer, Juho Sarvikas, said: “Nokia smartphones continue to get better with time, thanks to our commitment to providing our fans with pure, secure and up to date Android. From monthly security updates, and OS updates for two years, our fans can also take advantage of all the fine details we test in our beta labs programme to really get the most out of the latest Android.”
The Nokia 6.1 Plus has enjoyed unprecedented success since its launch at the end of August, selling out at record speed and receiving huge praise for its all-screen design with full HD+ 19:9 screen ratio, which allows an impressive immersive content experience. Now, with the added Android 9 Pie update, fans can try out a whole new set of features, including App Actions – an exclusive feature to Android One devices and Google Pixel phones.
Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is faster than ever and with the introduction of Adaptive Battery its already impressive 3060 mAh battery is given an added boost with the update using deep learning to understand usage patterns and prioritise battery power on the most important apps.
Owners of any Nokia smartphone updated to Android 9 Pie, can also be amongst the first non-Pixel devices to receive a taste of the Digital Wellbeing Beta Preview which is now available for testing via Google Play for devices running Android 9 Pie.
The new Digital Wellbeing features will help encourage breaks from screen time. New functionalities include highlighting device time on the phone’s Dashboard, the ability to set time limits for app usage and Wind Down Mode which fades the phone to grayscale and activates ‘Do Not Disturb’ at a predetermined time in the evening.
Key features of Android 9 Pie
- App Actions – Helps you get things done faster by predicting your next move and displaying the right action on your phone
- Slices – Identifies relevant information of your favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when you need them
- Adaptive Battery – Uses deep learning to understand usage patterns and prioritise battery power on important apps
- Adaptive Brightness – Automatically adapts phone brightness by learning from your interactions
- New system navigation – Features a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled)
Digital Wellbeing features available from Autumn 2018
- Dashboard – Highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times device has been unlocked and number of notifications received
- App Timers – Set time limits on app usage
- Wind Down and Do Not Disturb – Set a daily schedule to get your phone ready for bed. Your screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. You can activate Do Not Disturb anytime you want to disconnect.
Join the Digital Wellbeing beta labs roll out by visiting the Nokia beta labs and register yourself for the update.
Comments