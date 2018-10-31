Google Photos is fantastic for storing and organizing all your pictures, but there's something just neat about flipping through a paper photo album. The service has provided those since last year, but your options for customizing them were more or less limited to choosing which photos to include and whether you wanted a hard or soft cover. Now, you're able to customize the layout of each page for a more personalized album.

And now there’s even more room for those fall memories! Starting today, you can add multiple photos per page in photo books. When you’re making your next photo book, just click the collage icon and add up to four photos per page. pic.twitter.com/jt51qXzrsX — Google Photos (@googlephotos) October 30, 2018

You can add up to four photos to each page and choose how those photos are arranged. Not only does this allow for more creative presentations in photo books, but it also means you can squeeze more pictures into fewer pages. The option currently isn't available in the Google Photos app, so if you want to make some collage books, you'll have to do it from your browser.