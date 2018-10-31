The Crazybaby Air 1S True Wireless In-Ear Headphones offer an ergonomic fit, Hi-Fi sound, fast charging, one button controls, and most importantly, a true wireless design. They are perfect for an active lifestyle, whether you are a gym rat or an outdoors enthusiast. So if you are looking for the best way to listen to your favorite tunes while staying completely untethered, look no further than the Crazybaby Air 1S True Wireless In-Ear Headphones.

The 1S wireless earphones use a PIFA antenna for a wide bandwidth, which ensures a stable connection within a 15-meter wireless range. The ergonomic design means these buds will fit comfortably in your ears while providing a secure fit that allows for enhanced noise isolation. Better yet, you can expect excellent Hi-Fi grade audio thanks to the cutting-edge carbon nanotube diaphragm, along with DSP technology that takes advantage of Crazybaby's exclusive algorithm for motivating bass and 3D virtual surround sound. Of course, great sound and a true wireless design mean nothing if you can't charge these headphones with ease. Luckily the portable charging capsule delivers an impressive battery life of up to 12 hours.

The Crazybaby Air 1S True Wireless In-Ear Headphones normally retail for $169.

Purchase here: Crazybaby Air 1S True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

