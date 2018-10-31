The history of Android is peppered with the occasional dual-screen phone, but none of them have made an impact beyond shock value. None of those secondary screens have solved a problem well enough to be a success, but Nubia is the latest to try with the Nubia X. This phone has a 6.26-inch LCD on the front with a 93.6% screen-to-body ratio. A smaller OLED display lives on the back of the phone, eliminating the need for a front-facing camera. Yes, this is yet another way to avoid the notch.

The Nubia X is a high-end phone with a Snapdragon 845, 6-8GB of RAM, and a 3,800mAh battery. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo, but it's for the Chinese market. Thus, there are no Google apps and the phone runs the iPhone-y Nubia UI 6.0 skin. Not much has changed since the teaser earlier this month.

With the tiny bezels, there's no room for a front-facing camera. Instead of taking a chunk out of the display or adding a mechanical slider, the Nubia X has a second display on the back. The front display is a 1080p LCD, and the back screen is a 5.1-inch 1520 x 720 OLED. The phone also has two fingerprint sensors on the left and right edges so you can unlock easily no matter which display you're looking at.

The idea is you'll be able to take selfies with the dual-camera array on the back of the phone using that secondary OLED. When it's off, the screen disappears in the glass chassis, but you can also have it show photos, a clock, and other items when in use. Since it's a touchscreen, you can also use the OLED to map shoulder buttons into games you're playing on the main display.

If you want to find out whether or not this dual-screen setup is a good idea, you'll have to head over to China. The company has not announced any plans to sell the phone elsewhere. The Nubia X starts at 3299 CNY, or $473.