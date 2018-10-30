The OnePlus 6T was announced yesterday, and reviews have already been trickling in, praising the better camera, cleaner design, and longer battery life compared to the OnePlus 6. The company knows it has a winner on its hands and, as has become a tradition for its devices, has already released the kernel source code to GitHub.

While OnePlus' appeal has spread wide and past die-hard enthusiasts, the company still fosters a large group of modders and tinkerers among its fans. Making the kernel code available on day one tells the community that OnePlus understands and values its roots.

So if you're interested in checking out what OnePlus has under the hood for the 6T or if you want to poke around the code, create custom ROMs or mods, or port some features to older OnePlus devices, you can now head over to GitHub to get started.