Iconic MMO Old School RuneScape launches on iOS and Android today after 1 million players pre-order it on mobile

Tuesday 30th October 2018, Cambridge, UK – Old School RuneScape has today become the first mainstream PC MMORPG to launch in full on iOS and Android devices, Jagex has announced. The expansion onto mobile delivers interoperable cross-platform play, enabling players to jump from PC to mobile platforms and back again.

The game’s much-anticipated arrival on mobile stores will fulfil over one million pre-orders or pre-registrations for the game placed by mobile gamers in its build to launch. In addition, a further million mobile gamers are already enjoying Old School on Android, following its Members’ Beta and soft launch over the summer.

Offering hundreds of hours of adventuring in the free-to-download app, Old School RuneScape joins other popular subscription-based entertainment apps, such as Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube Premium, as it becomes the first mainstream game to transfer its monthly membership1 offering to mobile. Membership provides players with additional content, skills and quests.

Check out the launch trailer here: https://youtu.be/6uLnx4f4Bbo

Download the game for free here: https://go.onelink.me/8RQW/fc603b80

John Colgrave, Producer, Old School RuneScape, said:

“Delivering the same wealth of content as its PC counterpart, expanding Old School RuneScape's availability to mobile devices is an incredible achievement and one the team is extremely proud of. Its arrival on iOS and Android is something our community has been exceptionally hungry for and, through beta and soft launch, we’ve worked closely with them to refine and optimise Old School’s mobile interface, including the introduction of a customisable, one-touch action button, and intuitive touch-screen controls.”

Phil Mansell, CEO, Jagex, said:

“Today’s launch of Old School RuneScape on mobile leads the charge as we bring two of the world’s most popular MMORPGs to the world’s most popular gaming devices. We believe in taking our living games to wherever our players want them and, with the mobile editions offering full and seamless cross-platform play with PC, players can now continue their adventures on either platform and on the move. The arrival of Old School RuneScape on mobile, and our ongoing work to also bring RuneScape to mobile, is testament to our investment in the continued growth for both titles and building our vision for living games.”

Old School RuneScape is part of the $1 billion RuneScape franchise and is based on the iconic MMORPG as it was in 2007. Featuring adventures for solo play through to 100-player strong raids and delivering new lands and new adventures that take it far beyond a purely nostalgic vanilla experience, Old School RuneScape’s popularity has continued to grow in its five years as a living game.

Old School features polled content that must be voted into the game by its players before being put live. Recently revealed content being polled includes a whole new territorial expansion – The Kebos Lowlands – which would bring a mix of low to high-level quests, monsters, and activities to the game. Future proposed content includes a new skill – Warding – and a lost elvish city, all subject to player backing.

Old School’s competitive gameplay has made it the #1 MMORPG in competitive gaming thanks to the gripping Deadman tournaments. Streamed live on Twitch, the tournaments, plus all the other Old School streams, has made Old School one of the most-watched titles on the network.

Old School RuneScape is the first of two Jagex titles heading to mobile devices. The other, RuneScape, is currently in its own Members Beta on Android.

Notes to Editors

Membership, which provides access to additional content in both Old School RuneScape and RuneScape, costs the following:

1 Month $10.99

3 Months $29.99

6 Months $54.99

12 Months $99.99

For a comprehensive breakdown of membership benefits, visit https://oldschool.runescape.wiki/w/Members

Available on iOS devices running 10.0 or above and Android 5.0 or above.

About Jagex

A leader in creating deep and engaging live games, Jagex’s flagship MMORPG, RuneScape, has welcomed over 250 million player accounts to its world. Today the RuneScape franchise exists beyond running games in live operations; our titles are living games that connect and inspire millions of players, with content and experiences both inside and outside of inexhaustible game worlds. Both RuneScape and Old School RuneScape, on PC and coming to mobile, offer ever-evolving, highly-active worlds and our community-focussed development ethos empowers players to have a real say in how each game is shaped. Now we’re expanding and extending our portfolio with fresh franchise titles and new IP to bring life to the living games of the future. Jagex employs over 320 people at its Cambridge headquarters. In 2016 Jagex became part of Fukong Interactive Entertainment, a global games group publicly listed in China. Career information can be found at www.jagex.com

About Old School RuneScape

Launched in 2013, Old School RuneScape is the industry-leading collaboration between players and developers. Embracing its nostalgic heritage, hundreds of thousands of active players control the direction of the game with an in-game polling system. Featuring adventures for solo play through to 100-player strong raids, Old School RuneScape caters for every brave adventurer. Since 2016, Old School RuneScape has established itself as a competitive game with the seasonal free-for-all Deadman Tournaments, where winners receive huge cash prizes and membership. Play now at http://oldschool.runescape.com.