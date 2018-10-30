Android One devices are rightly expected to get OS updates faster than others, and now the Android 9 Pie final release is ready to go for the Nokia 6.1 — it's starting to roll out to devices today. It's the second Nokia device to get the stable Pie release after the 7 Plus was updated at the end of September.
With the latest major OS version on board, the Nokia 6.1 will have new features such as App Actions, Adaptive Battery, Slices, as well as the much-maligned gesture navigation system that we've seen on Google's Pixel phones. This will add to the already great experience offered by the 6.1, which Jordan called "the best budget phone of the year" in his review.
Given how tied into the Android One program its phones are, it's no surprise that HMD Global is one of the first OEMs to get its Pie release out to users. The Finnish company has also outlined which other devices will be updated soon, with the Nokia 6.1 Plus coming soon after getting the beta earlier this month, and the Nokia 8 and 8 Sirocco due in November.
Press Release
Android 9 Pie™ arrives on Nokia 6.1London, UK, 30 OCTOBER: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones has announced that the Nokia 6.1 will start receiving Android 9 Pie from today* – the second smartphone in the portfolio to receive the latest version of Android less than a month after the update arrived on the Nokia 7.1 plus.Packed with Google’s newest software and building on the features of Android 8.0 Oreo™, Android 9 Pie’s focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning gives owners a more customised and tailored experience.Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 Mobile Platform, the Nokia 6.1 is over 60% faster than its predecessor. Also, now offering enhanced Dual-Sight, ZEISS optics, USB-C fast-charging, Nokia spatial audio and pure, secure and up-to-date Android Oreo™.The Nokia 6.1 has been selected by Google to join the Android One family and therefore users get exclusive access to Apps Actions – a feature only available to Android One and Google Pixel devices. App Actions helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on right away.Now with Android 9 Pie, the Nokia 6.1’s already impressive battery life is further complimented with the introduction of Adaptive Battery, an update that uses deep learning to understand usage patterns and prioritise battery power on the most important apps.Other key features of Android 9
- Slices – Identifies relevant information on favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when needed
- Adaptive Brightness – Automatically adapts phone brightness by learning from interactions with different settings
- New system navigation – Features a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled)
Comments