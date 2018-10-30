Google Pay is continuing its expansion to various countries around the world. Today marks its official landing in four new nations in the Nordics: Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. With these additions, Google's mobile payment service is now available in 25 countries total.

You will need to check the support pages for the list of supported cards in every country, but here are the first partner banks listed for each:

Denmark: Jyske Bank, Nordea, Revolut

Finland: Edenred Finland, Nordea, Revolut

Norway: Monobank, Nordea, Storebrand Bank, Sparebanken Sør, Revolut

Sweden: Länsförsäkringar Bank, Nordea, Sodexo Pass Sweden, Revolut.

Several Android Police readers have emailed us to let us know that Google Pay is now live for them and that they were able to add their cards and get the service working, so you should be able to do so too if you have a card from a supported bank.

