Game news from E3 is in full swing, and just yesterday EA announced at its event in LA that the company was returning to an old franchise. Command & Conquer should be a familiar title for those of us that grew up playing PC games in the late 90's and 00's, and EA has just announced the first new game to bear the name since 2012. Command & Conquer: Rivals is an all-new PVP real-time strategy game designed for mobile, and it's already available in "pre-alpha" testing on the Play Store.
The Command & Conquer series is probably one of the few EA didn't run into the ground. At least, not immediately. After it purchased the original developers, Westwood Studios, later entries were generally well received. Although it's hard to duplicate the success of Red Alert or Tiberian Sun, some of the games like Tiberium Wars and Red Alert 3 were regarded well by fans, though the very last entries in the series weren't quite so good.
EA's new Command & Conquer: Rivals was designed with mobile platforms like Android in mind. "Rivals is specifically designed for mobile, so we’re giving players quick, head-to-head live battles with continuous unit control, where skill and strategy reign supreme," says Michael Martinez, General Manager of Redwood Studios.
The new game is still incomplete, and the developers want to incorporate player feedback as they polish things up, hence the new pre-alpha testing program available on the Play Store. Our own Artem tried the version currently being tested and found it entertaining for the hour or so he played. It's noteworthy that this is hot on the heels of Tencent's recent announcement of Red Alert Online coming to Android in China.
I can't actually tell you too much about how the game plays, as I can't play it. The game fails to run if you try to sideload it from APK Mirror, so you'll have to make sure you join the testing program for it to work. Unfortunately, that seems to be hit-or-miss. Some of us at AP are having no problem joining, but I can't seem to get in, myself. YMMV.
The game offers players two factions: The Global Defense Initiative and Brotherhood of Nod. Each faction has different commanders with different abilities. Like most mobile RTS games, it isn't quite the full desktop experience. Strategy and map size are a bit limited, so it's more "Clash of Clans" than old-school Command & Conquer.
Players earn the game's base resource at a set rate, and they've got to handle additional resource harvesting (which is automated) as well as unit offensive/defensive strategy. The control of the platforms surrounding the central missile silo gives that player an offensive edge toward the end goal: Destroying the enemy base. Games are short (think minutes, not hours), with unit types having RTS-typical relative strengths and weaknesses against other unit types.
Although the game is free to play, EA plans on including microtransactions for more powerful units at a later date, according to Engadget. Android's pre-alpha is available now, and iOS support is expected later this year. For more information, you can sign up for notifications from EA on future developments for the game.
Command & Conquer: Rivals launches worldwide December 4th
EA’s upcoming real-time strategy game Command & Conquer: Rivals finally has an official release date. It was announced today that C&C: Rivals will launch on the Play Store on December 4th. EA is labeling this upcoming release as its "next competitive gaming franchise," which means you can expect a complete competitive program, including community tournaments and a championship pro scene.
So it looks like we only have a little over a month to wait. The monetization that will be used is still unknown, but since we already know this will be a free-to-play release, plenty of microtransactions should be expected, which begs the question, how will the competitive aspects actually work in combination with a free-to-play design?
