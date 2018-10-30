One of the most interesting things you can do with a smart display is to pair it with a doorbell that streams and records video, making it easier to identify visitors before you get to the door. If you have neither of those devices, Google is currently offering a bundle deal for its new Home Hub plus a Nest Hello doorbell that reduces the smart display to $99 from $150, bringing the total for the two devices to $328. Both the Google Store and Best Buy are also offering the discount when customers pair the Home Hub with a variety of other Nest and Google products, including the third generation Nest Learning Thermostat.

Below is the full list of Nest products available in Best Buy bundles:

Google Home Hub and Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) Stainless Steel/White/Copper $349 (save $50)

Google Home Hub and Nest Cam Indoor Security Cameras (3-Pack) Black $496 (save $50)

Google Home Hub and Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera Black $299 (save $50)

The Google Store offers the same deals (except for triple security camera pack), plus the following:

Google Home Hub, Nest Hello, and Nest x Yale Lock $557 (save $100)

Google Home Hub and Chromecast Ultra $193 (save $25)

$99 for the Home Hub is an exceptional deal considering Amazon's new Echo Show is currently on pre-order for $230 (although, granted, this includes two Echo Buttons). If you prefer Amazon's ecosystem, though, the retailer has a competing package deal for a second-generation Echo Show and Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $429.

There's no set expiration for these deals, but it's worth noting that Nest was showing the Home Hub bundle options on its own website earlier this month and has since taken them down, so if you're interested, it might be wise to snap a bundle up while you still can.