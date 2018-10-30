128GB microSD cards are getting cheap - really cheap. Earlier this month, we posted about SanDisk's 128GB Ultra card getting discounted to $25. At face value, these deals look identical, but this Samsung card comes with U3 classification that the Ultra doesn't have. As such, this 128GB EVO Select for $24.99 is a much better deal.

The U3 rating means that the minimum sequential writing speed is 30MB/s, which is a significant improvement over the typical U1's 10MB/s. That's pretty remarkable for $25, given that we were impressed by a U1 128GB card hitting that same number a few weeks back.

$24.99 is the lowest-ever price for this card by around $4, so definitely consider picking this up if you're in the market for a microSD card. Hit the source link below to grab one.