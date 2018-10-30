Roku's Google Assistant integration was promised a few weeks ago along with Logitech Harmony and NVIDIA SHIELD. And while those two have already been announced, the Roku integration is now following suit.

You can now add Roku as a Home control service in Assistant or the Google Home app. But before you get started, you need to make sure you have a compatible model running Roku OS 8.1. The company says this only works in the US (though it probably means it only works for US English), and that launching Netflix content on Roku is not currently supported.

Compatible models: All Roku TV models, Roku Express (3700X, 3900X), Roku Express+ (3710X, 3910X), Roku Streaming Stick (3600X, 3800X), Roku Streaming Stick+ (3810X), Roku 2 (4210X), Roku 3 (4200X, 4230X), Roku 4 (4400X), Roku Premiere (3920X,4620X), Roku Premiere+ (3921X,4630X), and Roku Ultra (4640X, 4660X, 4661X)

To set things up, open the Home app, tap Add, then Set up device, and choose Works with google (Have something already set up?). Scroll down through the list to get to Roku and log in with your account, then select the Roku device you want to control. Only one can be voice controlled right now, which is the same limitation we saw with Logitech Harmony.

Once everything is set up, you can ask Assistant on your phone or smart speaker these types of commands:

“Hey Google, launch The Roku Channel on Roku”

“Hey Google, find documentaries on Roku”

“Hey Google, show me comedies on Roku”

“Hey Google, pause/fast forward/rewind on Roku”

“Hey Google, turn on Roku” (requires Fast TV Start to be enabled on your Roku)

“Hey Google, turn up the volume on Roku”

“Hey Google, mute on Roku”

“Hey Google, change to channel 5.1 on Roku” (requires an HDTV antenna to be connected to your Roku)

“Hey Google, switch to HDMI 2 on Roku”