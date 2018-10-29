DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2018 — Starting this Friday, AT&T* customers can go to att.com/HYDROGENOne or visit an AT&T store to purchase the world’s first holographic smartphone, RED HYDROGEN One. AT&T customers can get the RED HYDROGEN One on the nation’s best network according to America’s biggest test1 for $43.17 over 30 months with eligible service on AT&T Next.2

“The RED HYDROGEN One is a welcomed innovation in a device space where iteration has become the norm,” said Kevin Petersen, SVP, Device and Network Experiences, AT&T. “Only AT&T is offering customers the future of immersive entertainment to create and engage with the content that matters most as well as two popular movies in 4-View at no extra cost.”

Through the HYDROGEN Network, a handful of movies will be available for RED HYDROGEN One customers to purchase and download in 4-View, with plans to expand the feature film portfolio to over 100 movies. And, Warner Bros. films will make up roughly half of the available titles, both at launch and when the catalog is at full strength.

Shortly after launch, the first 10,000 AT&T customers to get the smartphone and register an account with the Hydrogen Network will get exclusive access to download “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find them” and “Ready Player One” in 4-View at no additional cost.

HYDROGEN One device features include:

A new way to watch & play – The 4-View QHD holographic screen takes content to the next level. No need for added glasses, goggles or headsets.

– The 4-View QHD holographic screen takes content to the next level. No need for added glasses, goggles or headsets. Surround sound – Make everywhere your personal movie theater with expansive, spatial sound with or without headphones.

Get creative – Capture video, photos and selfies in amazing 4-View holographic form with the dual stereo cameras (12MP rear, 8MP front). Reshoot your world with ease as the screen shows whatever you’re capturing in 4-View format as you shoot.

Durability – Feel confident in shooting at tough angles, the HYDROGEN One’s durable design has you covered with a tough aluminum body and Kevlar® panels.

Long-lasting battery – Easily capture that last shot of the day thanks to the powerful 4500mAh battery.

– Easily capture that last shot of the day thanks to the powerful 4500mAh battery. Keep it all – No more worrying about space on your phone when you need it most. Equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, the HYDROGEN One can also expand storage up to 400GB with external memory (sold separately).

– No more worrying about space on your phone when you need it most. Equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, the HYDROGEN One can also expand storage up to 400GB with external memory (sold separately). Exclusive entertainment – Explore HYDROGEN’s 4-View app to enjoy movies, documentaries, interactive games and apps in 4-View holographic format only on the HYDROGEN Network.

On Nov. 2, you can go to att.com/HYDROGENOne to purchase the RED HYDROGEN One from AT&T. Business customers can also purchase this revolutionary smartphone here.

1Nations’ Best Network: Based on GWS OneScore Sept. 2018. Excludes crowd sources studies.

2 AT&T Next: Req’s well-qualified credit & 0% APR installment agmt. Tax due at sale. If wireless svc is cancelled, device balance due. Fees, other charges & restr’s apply. See store for details.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the best network according to America’s biggest test.** We’re building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve over 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com . Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att .

© 2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on GWS OneScore Sept. 2018. Excludes crowd sourced studies.