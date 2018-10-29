The Red Hydrogen One might be one of the most unique phones we've seen in a while. The world-renowned camera company is making an entry into the smartphone market, and today it announced a partnership with A&T. Starting this Friday (November 2nd), you'll be able to buy the Hydrogen One on AT&T for $43.17/month across 30 months — about $1,300.
The Hydrogen One's main selling point is the "4-view QHD holographic screen," which promises to display 3D content without glasses. There's a special 4-View app where you can find movies, games, and other media designed for the screen. For the first 10,000 people who buy the phone, AT&T will throw in free copies of Fantastic Beasts and Ready Player One. The phone's cameras (12MP rear, 8MP front) can even record in 4-View.
Other features include a durable aluminum and Kevlar design, a 4,500mAh battery, 128GB of expandable storage, and 6GB of RAM. The Hydrogen One will go on sale November 2nd on AT&T's website.
Verizon has just shared its own Hydrogen One announcement, similarly confirming plans to sell the phone for $1,295, beginning November 2.
DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2018 — Starting this Friday, AT&T* customers can go to att.com/HYDROGENOne or visit an AT&T store to purchase the world’s first holographic smartphone, RED HYDROGEN One. AT&T customers can get the RED HYDROGEN One on the nation’s best network according to America’s biggest test1 for $43.17 over 30 months with eligible service on AT&T Next.2
“The RED HYDROGEN One is a welcomed innovation in a device space where iteration has become the norm,” said Kevin Petersen, SVP, Device and Network Experiences, AT&T. “Only AT&T is offering customers the future of immersive entertainment to create and engage with the content that matters most as well as two popular movies in 4-View at no extra cost.”
Through the HYDROGEN Network, a handful of movies will be available for RED HYDROGEN One customers to purchase and download in 4-View, with plans to expand the feature film portfolio to over 100 movies. And, Warner Bros. films will make up roughly half of the available titles, both at launch and when the catalog is at full strength.
Shortly after launch, the first 10,000 AT&T customers to get the smartphone and register an account with the Hydrogen Network will get exclusive access to download “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find them” and “Ready Player One” in 4-View at no additional cost.
HYDROGEN One device features include:
- A new way to watch & play – The 4-View QHD holographic screen takes content to the next level. No need for added glasses, goggles or headsets.
- Surround sound – Make everywhere your personal movie theater with expansive, spatial sound with or without headphones.
- Get creative – Capture video, photos and selfies in amazing 4-View holographic form with the dual stereo cameras (12MP rear, 8MP front). Reshoot your world with ease as the screen shows whatever you’re capturing in 4-View format as you shoot.
- Durability – Feel confident in shooting at tough angles, the HYDROGEN One’s durable design has you covered with a tough aluminum body and Kevlar® panels.
- Long-lasting battery – Easily capture that last shot of the day thanks to the powerful 4500mAh battery.
- Keep it all – No more worrying about space on your phone when you need it most. Equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, the HYDROGEN One can also expand storage up to 400GB with external memory (sold separately).
- Exclusive entertainment – Explore HYDROGEN’s 4-View app to enjoy movies, documentaries, interactive games and apps in 4-View holographic format only on the HYDROGEN Network.
On Nov. 2, you can go to att.com/HYDROGENOne to purchase the RED HYDROGEN One from AT&T. Business customers can also purchase this revolutionary smartphone here.
NEW YORK – Calling all content creators, entertainment and technology fans
and anyone with a passion for what’s next. Verizon will soon be home to RED
HYDROGEN One , a revolutionary new smartphone that will change the way you capture video and immerse yourself in mobile entertainment. RED HYDROGEN One will be available on November 2 for $53.95 a month for 24 months on Verizon device payment (0% APR; $1,295 retail price).
“RED HYDROGEN One was designed with cutting-edge technology that simply
can't be described -- you have to hold it in your hands and experience it yourself to understand why this is such a mobile game changer,” said Brian Higgins, vice president, device and consumer product marketing, Verizon. “A phone like this deserves the best network in the country, which is why we can’t wait to bring it to Verizon customers later this year.”
HYDROGEN One is the world’s first holographic phone with 4-View technology;
think 3D, but way better and without the glasses. Pair HYDROGEN ONE with a Verizon unlimited plan and take full advantage of RED’s groundbreaking holographic media display and multidimensional surround sound for the ultimate streaming experience. The 5.7-inch holographic media machine features an industrial yet polished design with a powerful pogo pin system that allows you to add stackable modules to your phone for added functionality. It’s a revolutionary phone designed for digital creativity, from cinema to music to photography to art.
Combine RED’s 4-View technology with Verizon’s fast and reliable 4G network
and it becomes the best choice for content creators. Sharing and watching 4-View content is simply better on the best streaming network. Your friends will be blown away when you show them the holographic video or picture you shot.
RED will also launch the HYDROGEN network, an exclusive collection of
channels with 4-View content. The HYDROGEN Network will feature 4-View videos of films and content by award-winning directors and producers, alongside independent content creators. In addition, RED is unveiling Leia Loft, an app store that will feature 4-View cutting edge games and apps created by top developers.
HYDROGEN One on the best unlimited network.
Your RED HYDROGEN One needs an unlimited network that can keep up with
all the 4-View content you create and share. With Above Unlimited, you get 75 GB of premium 4G LTE data along with HD video streaming, 20 GB of 4G LTE mobile hotspot, 500 GB of Verizon Cloud storage, all for $60/line per month for four lines when you enroll in Auto Pay. And if you don’t need all of that, you can still mix and match three great unlimited plans – Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited – on your account to meet each of your family members’ needs.
RED HYDROGEN One will be available on Verizon in Black and Shadow. Get
your HYDROGEN One starting November 2 for $53.95 per month for 24 months (0% APR; $1,295 retail price).
Visit vzw.com/smartphones/red-hydrogen-one on November 2 to order your RED HYDROGEN One.
