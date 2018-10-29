Most of Nokia's recent Android devices have been very good, but the Nokia 7.1 is especially a good deal. For $349, you get a Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, and a 5.8-inch 2280 x 1080 screen with HDR support. Now the device is officially on sale in the United States from a handful of retailers.

Beyond internal specifications, the Nokia 7.1 comes in two premium finishes — Steel and Blue. Sadly, only the Blue color seems to be available for now. You can read our full hands-on post here.

The Nokia 7.1 ships with Android 8.1 Oreo, but an update to 9 Pie is promised by the end of November. Amazon's listing says the phone already ships with Pie, but that is not the case. As with all of Nokia's Android devices, only GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile are compatible. If you have Verizon or Sprint, you'll have to look elsewhere.