Netflix HDR support kicked off with the LG G6 back in May 2017, but quite a few devices have been added since then. Most recently, the Sony Xperia XZ2, the Huawei Mate 10, and the Huawei P20 were added. Three more phones have just joined the roster: the LG G7 One, the Sony Xperia XZ3, and the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium.

The LG G7 already had HDR support, so it's no surprise that the Android One-powered G7 One has received it as well. Similarly, the Xperia XZ2 was already on the HDR list, so we're a bit confused why it's taken so long for the XZ2 Premium to be added. The new Xperia XZ3 rounds out the list of additions this time around.

If you'd like to check if you can view Netflix HDR content, view a show that supports HDR (like Luke Cage). Note that a UHD subscription plan is necessary to watch HDR stuff.