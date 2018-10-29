At the company's event today in New York City, OnePlus has revealed its expected mid-cycle refresh. The new OnePlus 6T has most of the same internals as the 6, but swaps the rear fingerprint reader for a fancy new in-display model while sliming down its notch. The headphone jack is sadly gone, but battery size has been bumped up to 3,700mAh together with improved camera performance. Prices start at $549 with general availability set for November 1st from both OnePlus and T-Mobile.

That's a bit more expensive than the OnePlus 6's 6/64GB model, but prices for other storage configurations remain the same. And note: Only the middle 8/128GB $579 configuration will be available on T-Mobile, and the carrier's signature store in Times Square will have the phone a couple days early, on the 29th.

Specs SoC Snapdragon 845 Display 6.41" Optic AMOLED (2340 x 1080), 19.5:9 Battery 3,700mAh, Dash Fast Charge 5V/4A compatible Front Camera 16MP f/2.0 Sony IMX 371 w/EIS Primary rear camera 16MP f/1.7 Sony IMX 519 w/EIS + OIS Portrait camera 20MP f/1.7 Sony IMX 376K Headphone jack No Software Android 9 Pie Connectivity 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4G/5G, Bluetooth 5.0, aptX/aptX HD, NFC Dimensions 157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm, 185g Colors Midnight Black (matte), Mirror Black (glossy) at launch Price 6GB/128GB $549, 8GB/128GB $579, 8GB/256GB $629 Misc "Water Resistant"

On paper, one wouldn't be faulted for confusing the OnePlus 6 with the OnePlus 6T. It has the same Snapdragon 845 SoC, the same 6-8GB of RAM, and most of the same storage configurations, though the base model has been bumped to 128GB with an equivalent increase in price. Colors at launch are the same as last time (matte or glossy black), it still has the same glass-backed construction, and even the camera is unchanged.

The only major hardware differences are the new optical in-display fingerprint reader, a slightly taller/bigger display, a bit of extra heft for the bigger 3,700mAh battery, the absence of a headphone jack, and the smaller teardrop-style notch — all small enough changes to merit the "T" modifier, rather than a new number outright.

OnePlus delivers a handful of software improvements on the 6T, most of which we are told will be coming to the older OnePlus 6. Changes include improved camera performance, a Nightscape low-light landscape photo mode, and a new Smart Boost feature that more intelligently manages memory for app multitasking,

OnePlus is also launching the 6T with Android 9 Pie, making it the 2nd major OEM in the US after Sony and outside Google to release a new phone with the latest version of Android. Verizon compatibility is also expected (and somewhat explicitly stated, given band 13 compatibility).

OnePlus is also revealing a new red color for its Bullets Wireless headphones, upcoming equalization controls, and a new backpack that's bringing back the invite system.

For more detailed information about the OnePlus 6T and our own subjective assessment, look forward to our review.