There doesn't seem to be a particular rhyme or reason to the new stores Google brings on board with Google Express these days, but dang it if they ain't numerous. It feels like every time we bring you a list of the latest companies to sell their wares through Google's storefront, we've got dozens and dozens of entries representing all variety of retailers. This edition's no different, as we check out the 87 new stores to arrive on Google Express.
We've got shoe stores, flag companies, sporting-goods retailers, and plenty of makeup and beauty firms. While there aren't a lot of big names among them, they offer in variety what they lack in stature.
Not all of these stores are necessary live at the moment, and some appear to be placeholders as retailers get their stock ready to appear in Google's system. Others have their availability limited to specific areas. But if any do look appealing to you, click on through and see what they might have to sell.
- Anglo Dutch Pools and Toys
- Arch Memory
- AreaRugs.com
- AreaTrend
- BeautyBridge.com
- BeltOutlet.Com
- BHFO
- Big Al's Pets
- Bonito Silicon Valley
- BulbAmerica.com
- Charles & Colvard
- CiboWares Wholesale Foodservice
- Clara Pucci
- Cosabella
- Craft-e-Corner
- CrookhornDavis
- Cultural Heritage Books
- DealGenius
- Discount Decorative Flags
- Draben's Toyland
- Dr. Axe Store
- EauDeluxe
- Emmeco.com
- eVacuumStore.com
- EverythingKitchens.com
- EyeSave.com
- Freeze Defense
- GetOutland
- Gifts Are Blue
- Give 5 To Cancer
- Gnoce
- Hilason Saddles & Tack Store
- Horse Saddle Shop
- Island Water Sports
- Jen's Scrubs and Medical Uniforms
- Joy Jewelers
- Kiddie Corner Toys
- Lighting-Decor.com
- Louis Powersports
- LuxeJoie
- Marsino's Costumes and Novelties
- ModelToyCars.com
- Nakedcellphone
- NJAccessory.com
- NYCMode
- Olive&Linen
- Organic Cotton Mart
- Orient Watch USA
- PaperMart.com
- Petshopusa.com
- Plant Based Pros
- Pro Beauty Buys
- ProSoundGear.com
- Puffy Cotton
- Raya Skin Care Products
- SANDMARC
- Scrubmarket.com by Expressions
- ShoeMango
- shoesontheweb.com
- SirHoliday
- SkinMedix
- Snap Supply
- Sports and Recreation Mall
- Sports Flags & Pennants Co.
- SSEPhotoVideo
- Strictly Hardware
- Techno Outlet Site
- The Cultural Exchange Shop
- TheDealRack.com
- The Gear Gods
- Toolschest
- Ugly Christmas Sweater
- Ultimate Globes
- UnbeatableSale
- US Fitness Supply
- Utopia Deals
- Viable Harvest
- VOLT Lighting
- WeddingandPartyMall
- Wetsuit Wearhouse
- WhitakerBrothers.com
- Wholesale Home Improvements
- Wind & Weather
- Wireless
- Your Store Online
- Zavko.com
- ZenPatio
- Source:
- Google Express
