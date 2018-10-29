The Nebula Mars II is Anker's latest portable projector. It's big, bright, and can run Android apps. The Mars II normally retails for $499.99, but from now until November 6th, you can get it for $369.99 on Amazon.

The Nebula Mars II has a projection brightness of 300 ANSI Lumens, and a resolution of 1280 x 720. It runs Android 7.1 with the Aptotide app store (no Play Store, unfortunately), and you can easily sideload APKs. In summary, the Mars II is a great projector, but some of the apps aren't optimized for TV use. You can read our full review here.

The Mars II can be purchased from Amazon at the source link below. You'll need to use coupon code BESTMARS at checkout to get the full discount.