The LG V40 is a very good phone, but it's really only worth considering if you can get it for a good deal. It normally costs $40 per month (over 18 months) to lease on Sprint, but there was a special preorder price of $20/month. Now there's an even better deal — the V40 is just $10/month on Sprint until November 1st.

The LG V40 has a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 3,300mAh battery. The screen is a 6.4-inch OLED panel, with a resolution of 3120x1440. There are three cameras on the back (12MP standard, 16MP wide angle, and 12MP telephoto), and two on the front (8MP standard, 5MP wide). It's also IP68-certified, and has a headphone jack. You can find our review here.

The discount comes in the form of a $30 service credit every month, applied within two bills. There aren't any other catches, except that it's obviously limited to Sprint customers. You can buy the V40 from the link below.