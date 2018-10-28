Google's official Android distribution numbers give us an insight into which OS versions are still being used, and serve as a visual representation of the platform's fragmentation. The stats have just been updated again for October, and Android 9 Pie is still nowhere to be seen.

The numbers below were gathered over a seven-day period, ending on October 26th (any versions with less than 0.1% usage are not included):

Android version stats, October 2018

Android versionPrevious data (%)Current data (%)Change (pp)
2.30.30.2-0.1
4.00.30.30
4.11.11.10
4.21.51.50
4.30.50.4-0.1
4.47.87.6-0.2
5.03.63.5-0.1
5.114.714.4-0.3
6.021.621.3-0.3
7.019.018.1-0.9
7.110.310.1-0.2
8.013.414+0.6
8.15.87.5+1.7

If you'd rather see a visual representation, here's this month's Pie-less pie graph:

Every version older than 8.0 Oreo dropped in usage this past month, with Android Gingerbread back to 0.2% (it was 0.3% in August and September). Android Oreo has gained some ground, with 8.0 rising to 14% and 8.1 to 7.5%. Android 9 Pie is still not listed, which means it has less than 0.1% usage worldwide — even though its final release was nearly three months ago.