Google's official Android distribution numbers give us an insight into which OS versions are still being used, and serve as a visual representation of the platform's fragmentation. The stats have just been updated again for October, and Android 9 Pie is still nowhere to be seen.
The numbers below were gathered over a seven-day period, ending on October 26th (any versions with less than 0.1% usage are not included):
Android version stats, October 2018
|Android version
|Previous data (%)
|Current data (%)
|Change (pp)
|2.3
|0.3
|0.2
|-0.1
|4.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0
|4.1
|1.1
|1.1
|0
|4.2
|1.5
|1.5
|0
|4.3
|0.5
|0.4
|-0.1
|4.4
|7.8
|7.6
|-0.2
|5.0
|3.6
|3.5
|-0.1
|5.1
|14.7
|14.4
|-0.3
|6.0
|21.6
|21.3
|-0.3
|7.0
|19.0
|18.1
|-0.9
|7.1
|10.3
|10.1
|-0.2
|8.0
|13.4
|14
|+0.6
|8.1
|5.8
|7.5
|+1.7
If you'd rather see a visual representation, here's this month's Pie-less pie graph:
Every version older than 8.0 Oreo dropped in usage this past month, with Android Gingerbread back to 0.2% (it was 0.3% in August and September). Android Oreo has gained some ground, with 8.0 rising to 14% and 8.1 to 7.5%. Android 9 Pie is still not listed, which means it has less than 0.1% usage worldwide — even though its final release was nearly three months ago.
- Source:
- Android Developers
