It's been over a month since the Galaxy Watch debuted alongside the Galaxy Note9, but it's only now debuting with LTE on Big Red. The 42mm and 46mm Galaxy Watch LTEs on Verizon are now available in two colors at $379.99 and $399.99, respectively, with monthly payments and 2-year contract options also being offered.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch is one of the better smartwatches out there. It has a 1.2" (42mm) or 1.3" (46mm) circular 360p OLED, a dual-core Exynos 9110, 768MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and 270mAh (42mm) or 472mAh (46mm) of battery. It runs on Samsung's proprietary Tizen OS, which, while nice to use, is limited by the amount of apps on the platform. Battery life, which many Wear OS watches struggle with, is excellent.

The 42mm Galaxy Watch costs $379.99 outright, $329.99 with a two-year contract, or $15.83/month for 24 months. It's available in black and rose gold. The 46mm model is $399.99 outright, $349.99 with a contract, or $16.66/month, and it only comes in silver. Verizon is offering a $50 discount to those who purchase a Samsung phone at the same time, as well as a $10 credit for the first month of service. Both are available, so keep that in mind if you're on Verizon and were planning to pick up a new phone sometime soon.