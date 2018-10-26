It's the fourth largest smartphone brand on the planet, and yet Xiaomi doesn't directly sell devices in some of the biggest markets such as the US and the UK. There have been rumors about an entry into the US market late this year or in early 2019, but before that, the Chinese company is officially launching in the UK on November 8th.

This follows a successful expansion into the Spanish, French, and Italian markets already this year. During an event in London, Xiaomi will show off an unspecified flagship phone — hopefully, the intriguing Mi Mix 3 — as well as a range of smart home hardware alongside a proprietary IoT platform. An Authorized Mi Store will then open on November 10th in Westfield Shopping Centre in White City.

Sales and Marketing Director Wilkin Lee will head up the Xiaomi UK team, and its chosen UK charity partner is Right To Play. As part of the launch, the team will also be hosting a Mi Community London treasure hunt on October 27th.